Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 49,021 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 1,555,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

