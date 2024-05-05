A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, reports. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.20. 96,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

