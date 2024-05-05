U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.44. 255,371 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
