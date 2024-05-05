U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.44. 255,371 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.