AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.55 billion.

AGCO Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

