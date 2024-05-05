Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.57 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $128.43 million and $4.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

