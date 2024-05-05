Bank of America Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $77.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

