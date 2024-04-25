Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,734 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 618,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,779. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

