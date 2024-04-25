Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 463,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,111. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

