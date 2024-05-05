Analyzing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 32.28% 17.29% 14.98%

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victrex and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $376.57 million 3.41 $75.71 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 2.70 $192.94 million $1.04 7.45

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Victrex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

