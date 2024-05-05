Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

Upbound Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 402,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

