Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.
Upbound Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 402,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.
In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
