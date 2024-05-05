M&T Bank Corp Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.03. 491,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,357. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.61 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
