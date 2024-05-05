iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.