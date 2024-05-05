M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,024 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $114,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $240.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

