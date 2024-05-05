Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 61.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affirm by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 42,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

