Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Premier Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Premier by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 471,683 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Premier by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

