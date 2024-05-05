Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

