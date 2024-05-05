Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

VAC opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 142,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

