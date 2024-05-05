Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

