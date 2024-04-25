AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

AZZ stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 210,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

