Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 1,180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

