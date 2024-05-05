Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after buying an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

