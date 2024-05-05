StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

