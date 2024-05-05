StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.