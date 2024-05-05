Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,902 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300,574 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.