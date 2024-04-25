Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.750-8.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $6.75-$8.25 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5 %

LRCX traded up $12.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $897.74. 955,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $943.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $493.42 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.96 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $948.35.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

