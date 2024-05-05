Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.