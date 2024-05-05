Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,113 shares of company stock worth $126,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

About Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

