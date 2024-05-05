1,176 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $143.62. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

