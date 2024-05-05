Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $119.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

BFAM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

