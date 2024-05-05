Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. Open Text has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

