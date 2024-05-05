Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Belden by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Belden by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Belden by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

