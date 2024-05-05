Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,389 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

