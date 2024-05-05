BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

