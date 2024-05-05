BILL (NYSE:BILL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 10.6 %

BILL opened at $56.58 on Friday. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of BILL by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1,432.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.