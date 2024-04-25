JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.53. 27,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

