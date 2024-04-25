JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,488. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

