Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 246,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,824. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

