JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,748 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,665,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,288.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 73,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,942. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

