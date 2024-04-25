Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 100,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 133,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,436. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

