Beyond (BYON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Price Performance
Beyond stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYON
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.