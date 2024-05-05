Beyond (BYON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.

BYON has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

