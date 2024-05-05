Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $375.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.94.

NYSE SYK opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

