AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $150.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. AGCO has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.