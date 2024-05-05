Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.8 %

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,614 ($32.84) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,476.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,331.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,527.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.40), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,235,240.55). Over the last three months, insiders bought 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.