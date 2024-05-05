Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,527.03%.
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.40), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,235,240.55). Over the last three months, insiders bought 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
