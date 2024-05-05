Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMP. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

