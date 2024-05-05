Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

