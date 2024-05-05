Semrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Semrush has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEMR stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,148,228.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,697 shares of company stock worth $1,933,767 over the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

