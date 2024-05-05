Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

