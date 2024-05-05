Reviewing Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paladin Energy and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $4.70 million 6,532.11 -$10.57 million N/A N/A Amplifon $2.23 billion N/A $188.09 million $0.78 41.28

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Summary

Amplifon beats Paladin Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.