Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.