Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,196 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $176,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

