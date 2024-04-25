Insider Selling: Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Sells £65,665.27 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £65,665.27 ($81,108.29).
Cavendish Financial Stock Performance
LON:CAV opened at GBX 10.40 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.09. Cavendish Financial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.44 ($0.17).
About Cavendish Financial
