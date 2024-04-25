Insider Selling: Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Sells £65,665.27 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £65,665.27 ($81,108.29).

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

LON:CAV opened at GBX 10.40 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.09. Cavendish Financial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.44 ($0.17).

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

